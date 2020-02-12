Witnesses sought following indecent exposure incidents in Keynsham
We’re appealing for witnesses following a number of indecent exposure incidents in Keynsham.
A man has been seen acting indecently while sat in a vehicle parked in different locations close to the train station.
PC Steve Carey said: “We’ve received a number of reports in the past couple of months about a man exposing himself as commuters pass by early in the morning.
“We believe there are a number of people who may have witnessed something in recent weeks and we’re appealing for them to get in touch.”
A 25-year-old man was arrested this morning following a report of an incident in the car park off Keynsham Road, opposite Avon Mill Lane. He remains in police custody.
If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220034991.