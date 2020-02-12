Witnesses sought following indecent exposure incidents in Keynsham

We’re appealing for witnesses following a number of indecent exposure incidents in Keynsham.

A man has been seen acting indecently while sat in a vehicle parked in different locations close to the train station.

PC Steve Carey said: “We’ve received a number of reports in the past couple of months about a man exposing himself as commuters pass by early in the morning.

“We believe there are a number of people who may have witnessed something in recent weeks and we’re appealing for them to get in touch.”

A 25-year-old man was arrested this morning following a report of an incident in the car park off Keynsham Road, opposite Avon Mill Lane. He remains in police custody.