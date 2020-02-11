Witnesses sought following theft of cash and jewellery in North Somerset

We’re appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a property in Portishead and the theft of jewellery and cash.



It happened on 6 February at the property in Newfoundland Way between 11.20am-1.30pm, when the householder was away from the property.



The intruder gained entry to the rear of the property using a side gate and then forced entry before searching the property and taking cash and jewellery.



We have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area.



However we are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time the break-in occurred, who may have information to help our enquiries.



We would also like to hear from any motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident who may have captured images of anyone who was in the area at the time.



If you are able to help or have any information which could help, please contact us.