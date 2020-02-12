Woman jailed over drug offence – Yeovil

A woman has been jailed for 33 months after admitting possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Kelly Ayling, 39, of no fixed abode, was arrested on 24 June 2019 by officers responding to reports of drug dealing near Nine Springs Country Park in Yeovil.

They found her in possession of four wraps of crack, cash and a mobile phone. Evidence of dealing from the phone led to her being charged with the more serious offence.

She was jailed at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 7 February.

This arrest is just one by officers working on our ongoing operation to take drug dealers off the street and keep our communities safe.