Appeal after burglary at shop – Taunton
We’re appealing for information after thieves broke into a lifestyle and novelty goods store in Taunton.
The burglary in Fore Street, Taunton, happened at about 10pm on Saturday 1 February.
The thieves damaged a rear window when forcing entry, but made off empty-handed after setting off the alarm of a neighbouring shop.
It’s believed two men were involved. One was wearing a light-coloured coat and a patterned scarf. The other wore a dark-coloured coat and a light-coloured hat.
Officers have issued these images from CCTV in an appeal for help.
If you recognise the man in the picture or have any other information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220026232.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.