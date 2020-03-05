Appeal after burglary at shop – Taunton

We’re appealing for information after thieves broke into a lifestyle and novelty goods store in Taunton.

The burglary in Fore Street, Taunton, happened at about 10pm on Saturday 1 February.

The thieves damaged a rear window when forcing entry, but made off empty-handed after setting off the alarm of a neighbouring shop.

It’s believed two men were involved. One was wearing a light-coloured coat and a patterned scarf. The other wore a dark-coloured coat and a light-coloured hat.

Officers have issued these images from CCTV in an appeal for help.





If you recognise the man in the picture or have any other information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220026232.