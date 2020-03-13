Appeal after jewellery stolen in burglary in Weston-super-Mare
We are appealing to residents in Weston-super-Mare following a burglary on Friday 28 February in which gold rings, gold necklaces and £5000 in cash was stolen.
The incident happened at a property on MacFarlane Chase in Weston-super-Mare between 11.30am and 3pm. The suspects gained entry to the property by forcing the front door.
In addition to stealing the jewellery and cash, the suspects also broke into a vehicle parked outside the property and stole a dash cam.
We are appealing to any nearby local residents who have home CCTV and anyone driving in the area at that time with dash cams, to please check their footage and get in touch if they have any information that can help with our enquiries.
We are also asking second-hand shops and people who buy jewellery from online selling websites to keep an eye out for the jewellery pictured and get in touch if they believe they have identified any of the stolen items.
In light of this incident, residents are encouraged to take note of the following burglary prevention advice, particularly regarding securely storing high value jewellery and large amounts of cash.
- Jewellery should be stored securely in a suitable safe. Various grades of safe are available according to the value, size and number of items you want to store in it.
- Safes should be supplied and fitted by a company approved by the Master Locksmiths Association.
- Take photos of your valuables and write a short description of each one.
- Don’t keep large amounts of cash in your home. Store it in a bank, building society or post office account.
- Lock up and set the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out.
- Lock all your windows and doors every time you leave your house – even if you are just in the garden – and remembering to double lock UPVC doors.
- Make sure your door is locked by turning the key – some ‘paddle and stub’-handled doors might seem to be locked by lifting the handle, but can still be opened from the outside.
- Keep entrances to your property easily visible by ensuring nearby hedges and trees are well maintained.
- If possible, install a visual burglar alarm.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220049041
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.