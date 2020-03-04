Appeal after prescription drugs stolen from Taunton pharmacy

We’re appealing for information after thieves broke into a Taunton pharmacy and stole prescription-only medicines.

It happened overnight Sunday 1 to Monday 2 March at the branch in Lisieux Way.

The thieves forced the rear fire door to take medicines and cash. The stolen controlled medicines are mainly opioid painkillers, but also include sleeping tablets and drugs used to treat hyperactivity disorder, epilepsy and mental illness.

During the break-in a fridge was turned off and a result the pharmacy has had to destroy flu vaccines and self-injector pens for people with diabetes.

If you find or are offered these items for sale, contact us as soon as possible. Taking any medicine not prescribed for you is a potential health risk.

If you saw anything suspicious in Lisieux Way on Sunday night or have any other information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220050787.