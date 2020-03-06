Appeal to local residents following recent spate of burglaries in Bristol

We are appealing to members of the public for any information that can help us with our investigation into a spate of burglaries in Bristol.

The burglaries happened on Tuesday evening (3 March) between 7-9pm in which two properties on Sandyleaze in Coombe Dingle, a property on Falcondale Walk in Westbury On Trym, and a property on Gloucester Road in Almondsbury were all burgled.

A number of items were stolen including jewellery and a TV.

In three of the instances, the suspects gained entry by smashing the rear patio doors of the property and involved between two and four men who were disturbed by the victims before fleeing the scene.

We are asking residents who live in these areas and noticed any individuals or vehicles acting suspiciously or have home CCTV / Ring doorbell systems, to please check their footage and get in touch if they have any information that can help with our enquiries.

Following these incidents, we are encouraging residents to take note of the following burglary prevention advice, particularly regarding securing doors and boundaries of properties:

Lock all your windows and doors every time you leave your house – even if you are just in the garden – and remembering to double lock UPVC doors.

Keep entrances to your property easily visible by ensuring nearby hedges and trees are well maintained.

Make sure boundaries to your property – including fencing and walls – are in a good state of repair.

Ensure any side gates are securely locked to prevent unwanted access to the rear of your property.

Where possible install a visual burglar alarm and an outside security light, ideally one of which is sensor-activated.

Remove valuables from view of ground floor windows.

Remove keys from door locks and store them out of sight.

Store any high value items such as jewellery and passports in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault.

Where possible, leave radios and lights in your house on a timer to make the property appear occupied.

Consider joining your local Neighbourhood Watch scheme.



If you have any information which could help our inquiry, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220052396 or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.