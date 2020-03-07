Arrests made following collision in Bristol

We received a report of a man being assaulted in the Ilminster Avenue area of Bristol at just after 9am today (Saturday 7 March).

Officers attended the scene and a vehicle failed to stop for them and drove off. A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a collision near Beaconsfield Road and tipped over before catching fire. One person got out unaided but officers pulled two others out of the car to safety.

All three were assessed by the ambulance service at the scene for minor injuries but didn’t need to be taken to hospital. They’ve been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police and are now in custody.

We’ve been unable to locate any victim of an assault to date.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we’d encourage anyone in the area with concerns to speak to their local neighbourhood team. If you have information which could help us, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220055370.