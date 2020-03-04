Arrests made in relation to county lines activity in Bridgwater

A number of arrests have been made in relation to county lines activity in Bridgwater.

On Saturday 29th February, officers from Operation Remedy, acting on intelligence, arrested a 37-year-old-man on the footpath next to Frampton Road, Bridgwater on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A property on Sedge Close in Bridgwater was subsequently entered and searched, and officers arrested three more individuals including a 42-year-old-woman, of no fixed address, a 17-year-old-boy from Kent, and a 23-year-old-man from London on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. A small quantity of cannabis, phones, and cash were also seized from the property.

All have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.