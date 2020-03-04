CCTV appeal after taxi damaged
We want to speak to a man, captured on CCTV, in connection with a report of criminal damage in Bristol.
A wing mirror on a taxi was damaged by a man between 12.35-12.45am on Monday 2 March, in Stokes Croft.
The taxi driver was picking up a group of women when a unknown man wandered over and repeatedly tried to get into the vehicle too, before damaging it.
The man then walked into a nearby convenience store, followed by the victim. He picked up a metal bar, made threats against the victim and tried to snatch their mobile phone. No damage was caused and the victim managed to keep hold of their phone.
The man fled as police were called.
We hope the public can help identify the man, pictured, so we can speak to him in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220050688, or report it online.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.