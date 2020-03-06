Churches targeted by thieves
We have received a number of reports of lead being stolen from the roofs of churches in Somerset in recent weeks.
Several churches have reported roof tiles have been removed overnight, leaving them with expensive repair bills.
Chief Inspector Martyn Cannon said: “We have had a number of reports of similar incidents in Somerset in recent weeks, with churches in areas such as Glastonbury, Kingsbury Episcopi, Barrington, Bridgwater and Ilton also targeted.
“These incidents can cause a lot of distress to communities.
“Officers have been visiting churches to provide reassurance and security advice around CCTV to try to prevent further thefts.
“We would ask members of the public though to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us on 101. If you see an ongoing crime, call 999.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220054726.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.