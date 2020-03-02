Do you recognise the man in this CCTV footage?
We’re releasing CCTV footage of man we need the public’s help to identify.
We’d like to speak to the man in connection with an assault in Bristol.
A 40-year-old man was attacked by a man with a knife in the Ashley Road area at approximately 5am on Saturday, 7 December.
The victim required nine stiches to an injury to his arm.
The offender is described as black, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of large build with short black hair. He’s believed to be in his early 30s.
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV footage is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219282974.