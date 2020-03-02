Have you seen Joshua Dalgarno

We need the public’s help to find wanted man Joshua Dalgarno.

The 25-year-old had a community order for controlling and coercive behaviour increased to three years imprisonment by the Court of Appeal and now needs to serve his new sentence.

Joshua is white, approximately 5ft 4ins tall and has blond hair.

He is likely to be in the Street or Glastonbury areas.

If you see him please call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219214107.