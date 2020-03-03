Have you seen Michael Randall?

We need your help to find wanted man Michael Randall.

The 34-year-old is wanted for possession of an offensive weapon and breaching a court order.

He’s of no fixed address but is believed to be in Bristol while he also has links to the South Gloucestershire area.

Randall is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and has brown hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220045978.