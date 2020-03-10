Helmet owners sought after crash

We are hoping to trace the owners of two helmets left at the scene of a moped crash in Bristol.

A blue Neco Azzurro moped was stolen from the Cumberland Basin area of the city on Thursday 31 October between 8.30am-5.15pm.

The vehicle though was found after being involved in a crash at the junction of Sturminster Road and West Town Lane, shortly before 6.10pm the same day.

Two men were seen to run from the moped, dump the helmets, pictured, and got on the back of other mopeds that were believed to be being ridden in tandem.

PC Sophie Hinchcliff said: “We believe the helmets were likely to have been stolen too and are therefore trying to trace the owners.

“Anyone who believes they belong to them, or has information about the theft of the moped last year, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5219252263.”