Help us find missing 13-year-old boy from Yate

We’re appealing for sightings and information about a missing 13-year-old boy from Yate in South Gloucestershire.

Kyan Dowler was last seen on Friday 6 March and we’re concerned about his welfare. He has no access to money.

He’s described as slim, with blue eyes and light brown hair. At the time he went missing he was wearing a grey tracksuit, trainers and had with him a JD Sports bag.

He’s known to frequent the Bristol area.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220055199. If you have any other information which could help us find him, please call 101 and give the same reference number.