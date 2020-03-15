Investigation begins into fire in Bristol city centre

We are asking witnesses who saw a fire in Bristol in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 15 March) to come forward.

We were called to assist Avon Fire and Rescue Service with an incident at Guild Hall in Small Street at 2am. The incident remains ongoing and is expected to cause disruption for some time to come.

Roads in the surrounding area, including Baldwin Street and Bristol Bridge, are shut as a result.

Residents in nearby accommodation were evacuated as a precaution.

Although fire investigation work is ongoing, we are treating the incident as suspicious at this time.

Detective Inspector Andrew Branch said: “Avon Fire and Rescue are still on scene dampening down the fire. It is believed that the building has been extensively damaged and will require a structural assessment. The road closures and scene are likely to remain in place for some time.

“But while that work continues, we have begun working with the fire service to establish what happened.

“We are interested in speaking to anyone who saw anything of significance in the Small Street, Corn Street, Castle Park area between 11pm last night and 2.30am this morning.

“If you can help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call-handler log number 82 from 15 March.”