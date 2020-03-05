Investigation into sexual assault in Bristol

We are investigating a report of sexual assault at a nightclub in Bristol.

A woman, in her 20s, was sexually assaulted at Motion in Avon Street.

The incident happened shortly before 1.10am on Saturday 22 February.

We wish to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with our ongoing investigation.

He is described as white, in his late-teens or early-20s, slim and having light brown hair in a mullet-style.

If you recognise the man, or witnessed what happened and can help our enquiries, call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220048329.