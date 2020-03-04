Man jailed for burglary offences

A 27 year old man has been sentenced to 42 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to theft and burglary offences.

Matusz Krejazow, 27, of no fixed address, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (2 March) and pleaded guilty to charges of theft and two counts of dwelling burglary.

Krejazow committed two burglaries between 13 and 17 February in Salmon Parade, Bridgwater, and stole a number of items including a coat, fishing equipment and clothing.

He also stole a Halfords socket set and a black plastic toolbox in a separate incident in Bridgwater between 13 and 17 February.