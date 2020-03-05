Man charged with numerous burglary-related offences

A 38 year old man has been charged with a number of burglary, theft, fraud and driving offences.

Damien Evans, 38, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with six counts of fraud by false representation, three counts of burglary, two counts of making of without payment, handling stolen goods, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and failing to stop.

Evans did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 27 March.