Man sought in connection with criminal damage

We are hoping the public can help us identify the man, pictured, who we wish to speak to in connection with an act of criminal damage at St Mary Redcliffe Church.

We believe a candle was used to set a banner alight in the Lady Chapel at some point between 9pm on Sunday 2 February and 7am the following morning.

The man we wish to speak to is described as 30-35 years old, approximately 5ft 10ins to 6ft 1ins, of medium build, with cropped hair, or bald. He was said to be wearing a black puffer jacket, black trousers and white trainers.

PC Ella Gibson said: “We are keen to identify the man captured on CCTV as part of our investigation.

“We believe this incident is a one-off, but, as a precaution, we would recommend people do not walk alone in the church grounds when it is dark for their own safety.

“Anyone who recognises this man or saw someone acting suspiciously in that area of Bristol that night, is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 5220027001.”

Information can also be reported through our website.