Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in Avonmouth

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Avonmouth.

At about 5.30pm on Sunday (8 March), a dog walker found the body in open land off an access lane, close to Boundary Road in Avonmouth (see map below for general area). The man’s death is being treated as suspicious.

The access road is currently closed so a full examination of the scene can take place.

Det Supt Julie Mackay, of the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) (in video below) said: “We have a team of officers and staff working on this inquiry and our priority is to identify the victim and locate his next of kin.

“We don’t yet know how long the body was at the location before being found, but a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out by a Home Office pathologist later today to determine how the man died.

“I know the road closures will impact on businesses in the area but it’s important we carry out a thorough examination of the scene and gather all available evidence.

“I’d appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Boundary Road or the access road (Access 18) over the past few days to report this to us as soon as possible.

“Have you seen any parked vehicles which shouldn’t have been there, or anyone out of their vehicle and walking on the surrounding land? If so, we want to hear from you.”