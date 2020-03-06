Nathan Warburton wanted for recall to prison – Bristol
We’re asking for help to trace Nathan Warburton, who is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his prison licence.
The 26-year-old from South Bristol is white, about 6ft tall and slim with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, don’t approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220049466.
If you have any other information which could help us trace him ring 101 quoting the same reference.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.