Nathan Warburton wanted for recall to prison – Bristol

We’re asking for help to trace Nathan Warburton, who is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his prison licence.

The 26-year-old from South Bristol is white, about 6ft tall and slim with brown hair and brown eyes.

Have you seen Nathan Warburton?

If you see him, don’t approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220049466.

If you have any other information which could help us trace him ring 101 quoting the same reference.