Officers handed awards from Chief Constable for outstanding work

Officers who were shot at during an incident in Castle Cary last year, and those who investigated the offender’s crimes, have received an award for their professionalism and bravery from Chief Constable Andy Marsh.

Recipients were joined by their friends and family at Merchants Hall, in Clifton, today (Wednesday 11 March) for the latest round of Avon and Somerset Police force awards.

In the early hours of 23 January last year, an illegally-held shotgun was used by Daniel Hannam to fire at officers in Park Street who were looking to arrest him.

Today, seven officers were handed Crown Court Commendations and six received Chief Constable Commendations for their outstanding work on the night and in ensuring Hannam’s conviction.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, pictured above, said: “I am very proud to hand these officers their awards today. The bravery and professionalism they showed throughout this incident was second to none.

“Our firearms officers are trained for incidents of this nature, but they all found themselves in a situation that we hope they never have to encounter. Make no mistake, this was a situation of the upmost danger and these officers’ actions kept the public safe and now see the offender behind bars.

“It takes a special kind of person to not shy away from dangerous situations like this one that unfolded in Castle Cary.

“These awards are just a small token of my appreciation for their courageous work. The firearms officers – and the entire investigative team involved in this case – are a credit to this police force.”

Hannam, now 34, was given a 29-year sentence last November for endangering officers’ lives. The sentence includes a prison term of 24 years.

He admitted charges of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, making use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest, armed robbery, attempted kidnap, and attempted burglary relating to a series of offences he’d committed in Castle Cary.

During the court proceedings, the officers involved in the incident were granted anonymity due to the sensitivities around their work.