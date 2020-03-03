Renewed CCTV appeal after Lord Mayor’s Chains stolen

Detectives investigating the theft of civic ceremonial jewellery in Bristol last week have released CCTV footage of the incident as they seek more witnesses.

Two safes were stolen from a unit in Smeaton Road, Hotwells, on Monday 24 February, which contained the Lord Mayor’s Chains. The theft took place between 2.30-4am.

One of the safes was recovered the next day in Winford.

CCTV investigations have been carried out since the theft and footage has been found showing a white Transit van that we are hoping to trace.

Inspector Andy Peppin said: “Officers have spent the past week working hard to find as much CCTV footage of the area as possible as we try to identify those responsible for the theft of this valuable jewellery.

“But we need the public’s help. We are keen to hear from anybody who saw the van in that area of Bristol during the early hours of 24 February, or who may have dash cam footage.

“And we would also like to hear from people, especially those who work at night in Bristol, to come forward if they saw anyone acting suspiciously.

“What may seem like a trivial piece of information, could in fact make a significant difference to this investigation.

“Anybody who has information about the incident should call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220044814. Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”