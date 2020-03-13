Residents in Bath warned to be wary of rogue traders

We are asking residents in Bath to remain vigilant following a number of recent incidents involving rogue traders.

There have been two recent instances in Bath, at properties at Cranwells Park and Caledonian Road. On both occasions elderly home owners have been targeted and have been approached by unknown men offering to do work on their properties for cash.

In one of the instances, the suspect offered to clean an elderly man’s gutters before claiming his wall was falling down and agreed to repair it for £2,500. However, following knocking down the wall, the suspect increased the price to £10,500 which the victim paid.

In another incident, an elderly woman is believed to have been taken advantage of by a roofer who has charged her an excessive amount of money for the work completed.

In light of these recent incidents, we are encouraging local residents to remain alert to rogue traders and look out for any elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

Take note of the following crime prevention advice, particularly regarding rogue traders and distraction burglaries: