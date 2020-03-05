Residents warned to be wary of rogue traders following recent spate of incidents in South Gloucestershire

We are asking residents in Frampton Cotterell, Kingswood and Downend to be vigilant and report any individuals acting suspiciously or posing as tradesman, following a number of rogue traders reported across these areas.

There have been three incidents reported to have happened on 29 February at properties on Clyde Road in Frampton Cotterell, Nympsfield in Kingswood, and Cleeve Lawns in Downend.

All of the incidents have happened during the day and have involved a varying number of men approaching home owners offering for work to be done on their property.

In two of the instances, elderly occupants have been targeted and the suspects have been seen to be leaving in a Mercedes Vito van and a blue Transit van.

The men can be described as white with Irish accents. In one instance, one of the men was wearing workman’s clothes and an orange jacket and in another instance, one of the men has been described as being aged between 25 and 30, of slim build with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

We are also appealing to residents who live in this area and have car dash cameras or home CCTV, to please check their footage and get in touch if they have any information that can help with our enquiries.

In light of these recent incidents, residents are encouraged to take note of the following burglary prevention advice, particularly regarding being alert to rogue traders and distraction burglaries:

Never open the door to an unexpected caller until you’ve checked their identification – use a door chain or viewer, intercom or a ‘smart’ doorbell. Genuine callers expect it.

If you’re not sure, don’t open the door.

If you are suspicious of a caller tell us straight away – ring 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated, otherwise call 101.

Store any high value items such as jewellery, passports and cash in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault.

Keep windows and doors secured if you’re not in the room.

If you see someone calling door-to-door, but only on frail or elderly neighbours, call 999 straight away.

Ask a trusted neighbour to help you deal with unexpected callers.

Join Neighbourhood Watch.

If you have any information which could help our inquiry, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220044191.