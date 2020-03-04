Two arrested following affray in Stokes Croft

We’re appealing for witnesses following a disorder in the Stokes Croft area of Bristol in the early hours of today (Wednesday 4 March).

Around 2.15am, a fight broke out close to the Blue Mountain Club following which two men – aged 24 and 37 – were arrested. The 24 year old had suffered an injury to his arm, while the 37 year old suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder and head injuries. Both were treated for their injuries and are now in police custody.

We know the area was busy at the time of the incident, so we’d like anyone who witnessed this incident who hasn’t yet spoken with the police to call us.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220052519, or you can give information via our website here