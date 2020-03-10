Two women arrested under suspicion of county lines drug dealing in Yeovil

A 47-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman have been arrested under suspicion of possession with intent to supply illegal drugs in Yeovil.

On Monday 9 February, officers from Op Remedy and the neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant at an address on St Michaels Avenue in Yeovil following intelligence the address was being used for county lines drug dealing.

A small quantity of suspected Class A and Class C drugs were found, as well as phones and a large amount of drugs paraphernalia.

Both women are due to attend Yeovil Police Station at a later date for interviews. The investigation is ongoing.