Witness appeal after man assaulted by several others in Bristol

We’re investigating an incident in which a man was assaulted by several other people in Ipswich Drive, Bristol, at just after 7pm on Friday 6 March.

The offenders left the scene in two or three vehicles.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment to facial and leg injuries. His condition is not life-threatening.

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out and enquiries are continuing today.

If anyone has information, we’d ask them to call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220055076.