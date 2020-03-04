Witness appeal after robbery in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in the St George area of Bristol on Sunday 1 March to come forward.

Two men entered a convenience store in Hudds Hill Road at approximately 7.30pm.

One of them asked for a packet of cigarettes, but he refused to pay for them, saying he had a gun before gesturing to his pocket. No weapon was seen or fired.

The victim called the police and struck one of the men over the head, at which point the two men fled the shop.

The pair tried to get into a car pulling up outside, which had a third man behind the wheel. But because the victim had pursued them, the two men fled on foot along Hudds Hill Road. The car was described as a new-looking black hatchback.

The three men were described as white, with at least two of them having Irish accents.

CCTV investigations are continuing.