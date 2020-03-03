Witnesses sought after disorder in Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a public order incident in at a Yeovil pub.

It happened at about 4.20pm on Saturday 29 February, when an altercation between customers of The Royal Standard spilled out into Larkhall Road.

Initial reports suggested around six people were involved in the disturbance. Officers attended and are now seeking independent witnesses to the incident.

A 36-year-old man went to hospital for treatment to facial injuries. He was discharged from hospital later that day.

We’ve carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

If you can help get in touch, quoting reference 5220049856.