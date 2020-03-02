Witnesses sought after man assaulted

We are seeking witnesses to an assault and act of criminal damage in Saltford.

We were called to Wedmore Road at approximately 11.50pm on Thursday 20 February to reports of two men causing damage to a parked car.

A man saw what was happening and disturbed the two men, who proceeded to assault him.

The victim was punched and struck in the stomach with a metal object, causing injury. The victim suffered further injuries to his knee and foot when attempting to stop the men from leaving the scene in their own car. The vehicle is described as a dark grey Vauxhall Zafira and it was seen turning into Broadway.

The victim did not need to attend hospital.

The two men are described as white, as having a Bristolian accent and about 5ft 11ins. One was said to be 25-35 years old, slim with dark hair and wearing dark clothes. The other man was described as 30-40 years old, of a large build, with black hair, stubble and wearing a dark coat with a hood and other dark clothing.

House-to-house enquiries are being carried out and our investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220042453.