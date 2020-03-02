Witnesses sought to collisions in Crewkerne and Yeovil

We are seeking witnesses to two road traffic collisions – that we believe involved the same car – in Somerset last week.

The first call we received was at 9.50pm on Friday 28 February to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Glenthorne Avenue, Yeovil. The vehicle, a light-coloured Volkswagen Beetle, failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, was taken to hospital by paramedics after suffering a head and arm injury. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A second collision was reported in Severalls Park Avenue, in Crewkerne, at about 12.10am the following morning.

A light green Volkswagen Beetle crashed into a building and was on fire. The driver was not at the scene when officers arrived.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, failure to stop after an accident and assaulting a police officer. A 28-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after an accident. Both have been released under investigation.

We would ask anybody who witnessed the incidents to call 101 and quote reference number 5220049452 or report it through our website.