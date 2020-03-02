Yeovil pair arrested on suspicion of drug offences

Officers have arrested two people in connection with an investigation into county lines drugs activity in Yeovil.

A 29-year-old man from London and a 25-year-old woman from Yeovil were arrested on Friday on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after officers from Operation Remedy and the neighbourhood policing teams executed a warrant at a premises in Horsey Lane. A significant quantity of cash was seized along with a small quantity of cannabis, phones and a vehicle.

The pair have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.