Appeal after ‘coronavirus’ coughing incident – Bath

Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him as part of our investigation into a race hate crime in Moorlands Road, Bath at about 9pm on Friday 13 March.

A man coughed in the face of a Chinese man from Bath at the entrance to a café-bar in the street and made a comment about coronavirus, causing him alarm and distress.

The man seen on CCTV is described as white, aged in his 30s, about 5ft 8ins tall with a shaved head.

If you recognise this individual, please get in touch quoting reference 5220061776.