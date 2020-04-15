Appeal to find Marcus Robinson

Can you help us find Marcus Robinson?

The 43-year-old is wanted for failing to appear at court after being charged with driving while disqualified. We also wish to speak to him in connection with a domestic assault and the theft of a motor vehicle.

Robinson is known to have links with Bath, Kingswood, Patchway and Stockwood.

Anyone who sees Robinson is asked not to approach him and instead call 999 and give reference number 5220063996. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.