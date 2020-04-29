Appeal to find wanted man Scott Brain

We’re seeking the public’s help to find Scott Brain from Bristol.

He is wanted following a breach of bail conditions.

The 32-year-old is known to frequent Bristol city centre, especially areas around the Harbourside and Broadmead.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft and slim. He has blue eyes, brown hair and beard, and two tattoos on his neck – one of a scorpion and one of the name Jade.

If you see Brain, do not approach him, instead call 999 and give reference 5220090547. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.