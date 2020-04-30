Can you help us find missing Asima Ali-Taha?

We’re seeking the public’s help to find Asima Ali-Taha who has gone missing in Bristol.

The 34-year-old was last seen in Counterslip at approximately 3pm on Friday 24 April.

Asima is Sudanese and lives in the Redcliffe area of Bristol. She is described as about 5ft 6ins and of a large build. She was wearing a black and grey dress and colourful headscarf when last seen.

CCTV enquiries as part of our ongoing investigation have identified a male, pictured, we believe may be a potential witness and could have seen Asima.

Anyone who sees her is asked to 999 and give reference number 5220090433. If you know where Asima may be, or can help us identify the male, please call 101 and use the same reference number.