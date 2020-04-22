CCTV image released in Bristol rape inquiry

Can you help us identify this man?

We’d like to speak to him as part of an ongoing investigation into a rape which happened in Bristol last year.

A woman was followed home from a night out where she was then assaulted.

The incident happened on 19 July.

Detective Constable Mike Coleman said: “Since the incident took place we’ve been carrying out a number of enquiries, including a number of forensic tests.

“The victim has been regularly updated on the investigation’s progress and has been provided with continual access to any specialist support she may need.

“We now need the public’s help to identify a man in a CCTV image we’re releasing as we think he may be able to help with our inquiry.

“It’s possible the man is a student and so may not be local to the area. As such, we’d be keen for people to share this appeal on social media.”