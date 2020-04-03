Have you seen Shane Stephens?

We are seeking the public’s help to find Shane Stephens who is wanted in connection with several thefts and court order breaches.

The 22-year-old has links to Long Ashton, Bedminster and Southville.

Stephens is described as white and approximately 5ft 10ins. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees Stephens is asked not to approach him and instead call 999, giving crime reference number 5220057726. If anyone knows where he may be, call 101 and give the same number.