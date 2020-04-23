Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Owner of recovered quad bike sought

Owner of recovered quad bike sought

Posted at 15:37 on 23rd April 2020 in Appeals

The recovered quad bike.

We’re trying to trace the owner of a quad bike, which was recovered in Bridgwater yesterday (Wednesday 22 April).

It was found in Parkstone Avenue at about 12.20pm and we are trying to reunite the owner with their vehicle. An electronic search using the vehicle’s identification number has not able us to identify who it belongs to.

The quad bike is described as a green Yamaha Grizzly Ultramatic 350.

If you believe the vehicle is yours, please email lee.boucher@avonandsomerset.police.uk