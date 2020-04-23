Owner of recovered quad bike sought

We’re trying to trace the owner of a quad bike, which was recovered in Bridgwater yesterday (Wednesday 22 April).

It was found in Parkstone Avenue at about 12.20pm and we are trying to reunite the owner with their vehicle. An electronic search using the vehicle’s identification number has not able us to identify who it belongs to.

The quad bike is described as a green Yamaha Grizzly Ultramatic 350.

If you believe the vehicle is yours, please email lee.boucher@avonandsomerset.police.uk