Appeal for witnesses following shoplifting incident

We’re appealing for witnesses following a lunchtime shoplifting offence in Bath.

The incident happened on 24 April at about 12.30pm when a woman entered a supermarket in York Place in London Road.

After selecting items and scanning them she left the store without paying.

A sales assistant followed her and challenged the suspect who threatened the member of staff.

One of the two shopping bags was grabbed by the shop assistant as the woman ran off.

She is described as a white woman, aged between 25-35 years, 5ft 5ins tall of medium build with shoulder length brown hair which has blond streaks. She was wearing a grey top and black tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes down each leg.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time who may have seen the woman – or anyone who recognises her from the description.

If you can help, please contact us, quoting reference 5220095469