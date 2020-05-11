Appeal to find wanted man Kumari Lee

We’re appealing for information to help find wanted man Kumari Lee.

The 26-year-old is subject to a warrant issued by Bristol Magistrates’ Court and is also wanted in connection with two burglaries which happened in the Redcliffe area of Bristol in April.

Lee is described as being about 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with black hair and an unkempt beard.

He has connections to the Barton Hill, Redcliffe and Lockleaze areas of Bristol, and the Yate area of South Gloucestershire.

If you see him, please don’t approach him but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220098189.