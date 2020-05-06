CCTV appeal over public order incident

We are investigating reports of a public offence at a supermarket in Longwell Green.

A woman, in her 40s, reported being verbally abused at Aldi at approximately 2pm on Thursday 16 April.

We are seeking the public’s help to identify a man captured on CCTV that we want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him, or has information which could help our investigation, is asked to report it online or call 101 giving reference number 5220083803.