Latest on investigation into missing Asma Ali-Taha

Detectives investigating the case of missing person Asma Ali-Taha want to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen her in Bristol city centre.

The 35-year-old was last seen in Counterslip at about 3pm on Friday 24 April, but CCTV footage shows her at Castle Park later that same evening.

Searches of the area are being undertaken today.

Asma is Sudanese and lives in the Redcliffe area of Bristol. She’s described as about 5ft 6ins and of a large build. She was wearing a black and grey dress and colourful headscarf when last seen, as pictured.

DCI James Riccio said: “Officers are searching around Castle Park as part of our ongoing investigation into where Asma Ali-Taha is.

“CCTV enquiries show she was in the vicinity of the park at approximately 6.45pm on Friday 24 April.

“After last being seen in Counterslip at about 3pm, we believe she was in the area around Castle Park and Union Street for a number of hours.

“Although the number of people moving around the city centre is significantly reduced at the moment, we hope that someone may have spotted Asma during that three-and-a-half hour timeframe and can help us with our investigation.

“While her disappearance is out of character, Asma does have a mental health condition which may have been deteriorating recently and she has no access to medication at the moment, which is giving us additional cause for concern. She also doesn’t have a mobile phone with her.

“We want to hear from anyone with information which could help us find her, as we’re growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.”

Detectives remain in contact with Asma’s family as they try to understand which places she may have gone to.

Anyone who sees Asma is asked to call 999 and give the reference number 5220090433. If you know where Asma may be, please call 101 and use the same reference number.