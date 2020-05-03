Update on efforts to locate missing woman Asima Ali-Taha

We’re continuing to seek the public’s help to find missing 34-year-old Asima Ali-Taha from Bristol.

Asima, who was last seen in Counterslip at around 3pm on Friday 24 April, is Sudanese and lives in the Redcliffe area of Bristol. She’s described as about 5ft 6ins and of a large build. She was wearing a black and grey dress and colourful headscarf when last seen.



Lead officer DCI James Riccio said: “We’re looking at hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from across Bristol, we’re speaking to Asima’s friends and family and we’re trying to understand places where she may go.

“While her disappearance is out of character, Asima does have a mental health condition which may have been deteriorating recently and she has no access to medication at the moment, which is giving us additional cause for concern. She also doesn’t have a mobile phone with her.

“We want to hear from anyone with information which could help us find her, as we’re growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.”

Anyone who sees Asima is asked to call 999 and give the reference number 5220090433. If you know where Asima may be, please call 101 and use the same reference number.