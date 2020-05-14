Wanted appeal to find Joshua Malone

We are seeking the public’s help to find Joshua Malone.

The 27 year-old is wanted for failing to comply with court bail conditions in relation to an assault matter.

Malone has links to the Barton Hill area of Bristol and the city centre, but is known to visit other parts of the city.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft 1ins, skinny, and having short dark hair. He has blue eyes and usually a beard.

He has tattoos including sleeve tattoos on both arms, a cross on his left hand and a small shape on the left of his face. He has a Bristolian accent.

Anyone who sees Malone is asked not to approach him and call 999 and give reference number 5220099036. Or, if you know of his whereabouts, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.