Wanted: Curious and caring investigative minds – no previous experience required

We’re growing our investigative capability and are looking for new police staff investigators and investigative support staff with a range of backgrounds and experience.

This latest recruitment drive offers a rare opportunity to join Avon and Somerset Police in a staff role which helps to solve crime.

Investigators can make a real difference to the most vulnerable people within the communities of Avon and Somerset, often supporting people through tragic and difficult experiences. They work closely with suspects, victims and witnesses, guiding them through the investigative process and progressing cases to help deliver justice to those who need it most. Investigative work is also instrumental in protecting communities and individuals from harm

The roles of police staff investigators (equivalent to being a Detective Constable) and investigative support staff call for individuals who are highly organised, have excellent communication skills and a high level of accuracy and attention to detail, with the ability to plan and prioritise a varied workload. The relevant experience could come from a wealth of backgrounds, with education, technology, social work, business and other occupations providing an ideal grounding. The role of investigative support staff would be particularly well-suited to a recent graduate.

Head of Investigations Carolyn Belafonte said: “This is a job like no other and we’re looking for passionate and driven people seeking satisfying careers where they get to add real value to the communities we serve.

“We are a forward-thinking and innovative police force, which is caring, inclusive, courageous and committed to learning. We look after each other and our people are trusted and empowered to make decisions and become great leaders in their own right. We see individuality as a strength and we’re looking for applicants from many different backgrounds who want to join us in having the opportunity to make things better and make a lasting difference.”

Successful applicants will participate in dedicated training courses and local mentoring before moving into one of our investigative teams focusing on crimes such as theft, fraud, domestic abuse and violence, county line drug investigations, cyber-crime and crimes involving the protection of children. Development is ongoing, with police staff investigators also supported towards becoming nationally accredited investigators.

Vacancies currently exist in Bristol and Bridgwater, with other locations likely to be added according to operational need.

Find out more about becoming a police staff investigator and investigative support staff. Recruitment is open now and will close on Sunday 24 May.