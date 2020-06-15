Appeal after incident in supermarket – Shepton Mallet
We’d like to speak to the man in this CCTV image as part of our enquiries into an incident at Aldi in Townsend, Shepton Mallet.
It happened at about 8am on Thursday 14 May. A young man was shopping in the store when an older male customer shouted at him, causing him alarm and distress.
The younger man later contacted police.
The man pictured is described as white, in his 40s, about 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build, with brown hair.
If you have information which could help us trace him, get in touch quoting reference 5220104994.
